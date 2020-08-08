Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 4.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 84,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 55,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 685,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 36,736,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,095,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

