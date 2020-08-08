Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. 267,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,314. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

