Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total transaction of $288,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.64.

NYSE:ICE traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.96. 5,646,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,195. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

