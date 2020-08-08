Intercorp Financial (IFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $371.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.48 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Intercorp Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Banco Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

