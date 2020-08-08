International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $33.21 on Friday. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 91.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 73.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 20.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBOC shares. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

