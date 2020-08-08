International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE IP opened at $35.49 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 577,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

