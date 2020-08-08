International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in International Paper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in International Paper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.30. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

