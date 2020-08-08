International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 12,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,715,000 after acquiring an additional 290,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after acquiring an additional 574,692 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 688,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 136,719 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.30. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.