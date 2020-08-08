International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $167.24

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.24 and traded as high as $168.59. International Public Partnerships shares last traded at $167.20, with a volume of 1,081,120 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.87.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

