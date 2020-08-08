Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 636,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,983. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.80. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 527,274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.