Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Intuit worth $59,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $309.43. 752,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,764. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.56 and its 200 day moving average is $278.07. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

