Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.43. 752,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,764. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $314.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.