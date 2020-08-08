Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.3% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.47. The company had a trading volume of 44,933,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,163,368. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $274.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

