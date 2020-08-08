Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,149 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.96. 1,881,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,779,068. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $274.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.75 and a 200 day moving average of $225.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

