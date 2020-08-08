IOST (IOST) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Zebpay, WazirX and BigONE. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $92.92 million and approximately $64.66 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.28 or 0.05007794 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013484 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,020,843,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,092,302,777 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bithumb, IDEX, DDEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, OKEx, Binance, CoinZest, Cobinhood, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, Upbit, BitMart, Kyber Network, BigONE, HitBTC, WazirX, IDAX, Bitkub, Livecoin, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Huobi, Coineal, Hotbit, Zebpay, DragonEX, Koinex, ABCC and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

