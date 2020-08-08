IoTeX Hits Market Capitalization of $38.50 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $38.50 million and $4.66 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.28 or 0.04973908 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00013936 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin, Gate.io and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

