iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.75

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and traded as high as $27.35. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the period. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN comprises approximately 4.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 51.89% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)

