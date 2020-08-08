iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) Shares Up 0.3%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.40, 7,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

