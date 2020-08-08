IQeon Price Hits $1.30 on Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $54,879.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon token can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00011168 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.55 or 0.01974174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00099038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00193268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110941 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

