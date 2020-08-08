Ira J. Platt Sells 71,000 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $225.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 181.15% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carvana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carvana from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

