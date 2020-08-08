Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of IRDM opened at $29.63 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 12,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,636 shares of company stock valued at $12,110,223 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

