Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Down 5.6% in July

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 59,240,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

IRM traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,159,000 after purchasing an additional 620,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after purchasing an additional 314,582 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,981,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

