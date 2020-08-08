iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,226 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,988,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,682,672. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

