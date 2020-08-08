iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is BTC Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $22,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.28. 355,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

