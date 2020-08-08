iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lifted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 9.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $24,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $186.28. The stock had a trading volume of 355,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

