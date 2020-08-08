iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $120.39. 1,823,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

