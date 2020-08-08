iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is BTC Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,259,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,447,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,162,277. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average is $139.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.