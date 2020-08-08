iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,680,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.95. 3,050,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,698. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.51.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

