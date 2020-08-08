iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. 109,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

