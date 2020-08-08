iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 923,492 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

