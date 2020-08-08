iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,580 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.39% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 913.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

IYF stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $143.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

