istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

istar stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $950.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.68. istar has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. istar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that istar will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. istar’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in istar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in istar by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in istar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,280,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in istar by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of istar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 89,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

