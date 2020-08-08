Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 466,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

