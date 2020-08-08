iTicoin (ITI) Price Hits $1.25

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. iTicoin has a market cap of $40,115.58 and approximately $306.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00010684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, iTicoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.01978117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00195292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111077 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.