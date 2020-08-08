ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Holdings Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.24% of ITT worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 146.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ITT by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,822. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

