Ivanhoe Energy (OTCMKTS:IVANF) vs. Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAP) Head to Head Contrast

Ivanhoe Energy (OTCMKTS:IVANF) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ivanhoe Energy and Chaparral Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chaparral Energy has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,421.68%. Given Chaparral Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than Ivanhoe Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Energy and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Energy N/A N/A N/A Chaparral Energy -153.15% 4.63% 2.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Energy and Chaparral Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.08 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.88

Ivanhoe Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chaparral Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats Ivanhoe Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ivanhoe Energy Company Profile

Ivanhoe Energy, Inc. engages in heavy-oil exploration and development. It focuses on pursuing long term growth in its reserve base and production using advanced technologies. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on February 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

