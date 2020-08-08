Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

IVN stock opened at C$4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,880.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 23.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$2.80 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, June 19th.

In other news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$31,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,686,568.37. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,655 over the last three months.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

