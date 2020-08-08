IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 71.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.