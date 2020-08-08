IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issues Earnings Results

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 555,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,328. The company has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.04. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

