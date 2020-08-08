Ixico (LON:IXI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.74

Ixico Plc (LON:IXI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.74 and traded as low as $66.00. Ixico shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 25,520 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $31.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.74.

Get Ixico alerts:

Ixico (LON:IXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 1.01 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ixico Plc will post -1.2079636 EPS for the current year.

About Ixico (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ixico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ixico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.