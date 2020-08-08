Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Down 5.4% in July

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

JBL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. 710,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 146.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

