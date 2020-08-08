Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Director Joseph R. Bronson Sells 3,500 Shares

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 551,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.40. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

