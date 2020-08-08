Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 188,290 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1,140.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.78. 23,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,877. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

