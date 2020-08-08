Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 9,292 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. 4,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,641. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

