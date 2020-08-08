Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,519,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 746.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,898 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $102.84. 249,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14.

