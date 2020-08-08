Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 297,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.49. 3,020,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

