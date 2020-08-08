Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 35,165 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 143.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.20. 11,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

