Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 47,476 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 264,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,756,766. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

