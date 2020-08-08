Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 12,766 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.