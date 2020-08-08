Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 18,056 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 338,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 105,501 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.40. 13,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,194. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

